Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Welltower worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

