Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $66,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.81. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

