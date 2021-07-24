Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Teleflex worth $72,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $397.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

