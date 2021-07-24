Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,878 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Tenable worth $69,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.02 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.