Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 168,369 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,369 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.30% of Baker Hughes worth $68,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

