Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,748 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Nucor worth $76,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nucor by 19,364.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $94.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.