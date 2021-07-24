Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

