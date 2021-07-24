Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 104,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

