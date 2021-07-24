Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

