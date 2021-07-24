Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Euronav posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 874,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

