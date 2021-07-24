Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 455,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

