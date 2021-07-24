Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 455,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 175.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $269,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

