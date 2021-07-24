Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

