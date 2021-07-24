Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.01 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $11.82 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.