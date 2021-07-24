Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). National CineMedia also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 60.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 83,863 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.