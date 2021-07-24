Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.32 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

