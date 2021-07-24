Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

