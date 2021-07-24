Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.28. 232,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

