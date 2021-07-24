Analysts Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $2.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.94. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

