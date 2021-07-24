Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

VRAY stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

