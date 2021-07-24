Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.19. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

