Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $25.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.05, a PEG ratio of 146.97 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

