Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.96 million to $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $125.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

