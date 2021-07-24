Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce sales of $163.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $641.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $670.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.46 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $695.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

