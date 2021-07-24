Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Herc by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 249,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

