Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 2,405,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,860. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

