Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 404,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.