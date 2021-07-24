Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report $342.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.00 million and the lowest is $305.31 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.78 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

