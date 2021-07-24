Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $572.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.00 million and the highest is $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.