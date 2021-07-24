Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

