Analyzing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get ExlService alerts:

This table compares ExlService and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.16% 15.57% 9.04% Digital Media Solutions N/A -21.41% 6.32%

This table compares ExlService and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 3.73 $89.48 million $2.71 39.43 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.58 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ExlService and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.79%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.01%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including financial planning and analysis, strategic finance, decision support, regulatory reporting, and compliance services. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.