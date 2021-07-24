Analyzing Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extreme Networks and Ezenia!’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $948.02 million 1.36 -$126.85 million ($0.21) -48.62 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -3.13% 71.36% 1.27% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Ezenia! on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers ExtremeSwitching portfolio that includes access edge products that offer physical presentations along with options to deliver Ethernet or convergence-friendly Power-over-Ethernet (POE), including high-power universal POE; aggregation/core switches designed to address aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; and wireless access point products. It also provides ExtremeNAC, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyses, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; ExtremeRouting, a cloud-managed access across distributed environment that provides throughput, application-aware traffic shaping and monitoring, end-to-end service, and link prioritization; and an open northbound API for customized integrations to key enterprise platforms. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations to enterprises and organizations in the education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government agencies, private cloud data centers, universities, and stadiums. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

