Anchor Protocol Market Cap Hits $159.87 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $159.87 million and $3.59 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,591,204 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

