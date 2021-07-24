Anomaly Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325,460 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 1.2% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 177,551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 1,349,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

