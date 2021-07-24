Anomaly Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 5.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Match Group worth $51,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,980. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

