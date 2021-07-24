Anomaly Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 99,135 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 3.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,589. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

