Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 0.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $53.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,787,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

