Anomaly Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,488 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 11.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 1.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $116,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

