Anoncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $214,265.35 and approximately $42.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

