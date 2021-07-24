Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.00. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.