Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $28.23 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and $1.63 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

