APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Holdings Lessened by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. APi Group makes up about 4.0% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of APi Group worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,990. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

