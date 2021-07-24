APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. APIX has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

