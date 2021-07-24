Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 192,445 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

