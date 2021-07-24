Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.