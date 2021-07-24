Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,968 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

