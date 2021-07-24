Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,730,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $577,901,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 141,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Apple by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 717,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

