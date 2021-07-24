Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,968 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.