Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

