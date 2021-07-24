AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APP opened at $63.35 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

